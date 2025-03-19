ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to post earnings of ($2.30) per share and revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

