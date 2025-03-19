ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to post earnings of ($2.30) per share and revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.
About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
