Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Glaukos Earnings

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $85.23 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,131. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.