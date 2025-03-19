Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of O-I Glass Q2 Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OI. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

