Zacks Research Estimates Westlake’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Westlake from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

NYSE WLK opened at $105.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 346,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3,182.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 212,357 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

