Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for UTHR

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,745.15. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,255 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

