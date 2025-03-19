Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for APA

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

APA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. APA has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 459.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.