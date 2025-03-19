Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Itron

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

