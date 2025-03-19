Yü Group (LON:YU) Issues Earnings Results

Yü Group (LON:YU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 225 ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Yü Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 77.26%.

Yü Group Stock Performance

LON:YU opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,631.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,661.36. Yü Group has a 52 week low of GBX 982 ($12.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970 ($25.61). The firm has a market cap of £243.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Yü Group alerts:

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 41 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity

About Yü Group

In other news, insider John Glasgow sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.93), for a total value of £81,144 ($105,491.42). Insiders own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.