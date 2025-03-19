Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $717.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

