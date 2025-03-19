YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.79. 1,332,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,566,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,924,000 after buying an additional 51,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $135,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

