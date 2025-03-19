Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 15242592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).
Xtract Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.60.
Xtract Resources Company Profile
Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtract Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.