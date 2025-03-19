Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

