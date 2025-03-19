Xponance Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,151.50.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $974.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,043.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,076.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

