XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17, Zacks reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. XPeng updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPeng Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

