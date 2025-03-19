XOS (XOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($1.13) per share and revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XOS Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. XOS has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Get XOS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Capmk cut shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.