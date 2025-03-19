X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.89. X Financial shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 30,621 shares changing hands.
X Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
