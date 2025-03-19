Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Releases Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Worthington Steel stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 388,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,701. Worthington Steel has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.