WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 52,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 3.30% of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

