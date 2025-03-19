William Bradley Acquires 16,129 Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) Director William Bradley acquired 16,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $20,322.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,322.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Fractyl Health Price Performance
GUTS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Fractyl Health Company Profile
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
