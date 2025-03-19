William Bradley Acquires 16,129 Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) Director William Bradley acquired 16,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $20,322.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,322.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

GUTS opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fractyl Health by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 313,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fractyl Health by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fractyl Health by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fractyl Health by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Fractyl Health by 1,754.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

