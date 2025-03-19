William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $25.92 Million in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,065,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,918,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.94% of Sila Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,599,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 143,143 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

See Also

