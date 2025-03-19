William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,077,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

