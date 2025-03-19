William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 48,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $8,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

