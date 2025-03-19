William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 161,306 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,306 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.74% of PDF Solutions worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDFS opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.95 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDFS

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.