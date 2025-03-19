What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for OII FY2025 Earnings?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OII. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE OII opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

