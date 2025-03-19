What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for UHS Q1 Earnings?

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.9 %

UHS opened at $176.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 162,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.