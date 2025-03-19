What is William Blair’s Estimate for Genmab A/S Q1 Earnings?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.