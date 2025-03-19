Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,636. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,569,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

