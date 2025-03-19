Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,636. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
