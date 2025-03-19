West Tower Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

West Tower Group LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up about 1.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GMS by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

