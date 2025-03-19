Wedbush Forecasts Arvinas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,572 shares of company stock valued at $695,030. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arvinas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arvinas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

