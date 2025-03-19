Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 216,236 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

KLG opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.