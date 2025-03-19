Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $62,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 370,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.39. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.