Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,996 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,721,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,229 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

