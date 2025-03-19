Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 7.7% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.