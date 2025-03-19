VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

