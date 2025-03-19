VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $45.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,587,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 16.2% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.