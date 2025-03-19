VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $673,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 269,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 364,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 130,436 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

