VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

