VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $203,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

