VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,999 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

