VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

