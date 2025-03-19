Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 211,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 274,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

