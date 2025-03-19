Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

IHD opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

