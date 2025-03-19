Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.85. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 215,037 shares traded.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
