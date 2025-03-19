Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.85. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 215,037 shares traded.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,857,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,355,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,963,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 557,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

