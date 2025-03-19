Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,224 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $492.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

