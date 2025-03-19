Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,301 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned 0.46% of Pathward Financial worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

