Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $13.83 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $386.35 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

