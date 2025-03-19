Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,558 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Pfizer by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 851,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

