VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 854,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VinFast Auto by 30.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

