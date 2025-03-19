Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). Approximately 17,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 588,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.10 ($1.13).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
