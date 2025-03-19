Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). Approximately 17,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 588,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.10 ($1.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VID

Videndum Stock Up 0.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £81.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.07.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.