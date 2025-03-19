VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after buying an additional 960,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after buying an additional 748,378 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

